Boulder awards $6.2M in grants to nonprofits for 2023

BOULDER — The city of Boulder’s Housing and Human Services Department has awarded $3.8 million from its Health Equity Fund and $2.4 million from the Human Services Fund in grants to local nonprofit agencies for 2023.

The funds will support community programs that serve Boulder community members in need and address systemic inequities for long-term impact.

“It takes partnership between government and nonprofit agencies to help Boulder community members thrive,” Elizabeth Crowe, HHS deputy director, said in a prepared statement. “Through these grants, the city is investing in programs that benefit thousands of individuals and families.”

The HEF provides funding to organizations and agencies that promote health equity for Boulder community members experiencing health disparities. The funds are collected as part of the Sugar Sweetened Beverage Product Distribution Tax, an excise tax on drinks with added sugar and sweeteners used to produce such drinks. The funds aim to reduce disparities and to improve health equity for people experiencing systemic socio-economic and health barriers.

The HSF provides funding in areas such as increased economic stability, mobility and resilience; increased ability for people to obtain and maintain housing; safe environments for people with diverse identities; increased positive physical, mental or behavioral health and wellbeing, and increased healthy behaviors.