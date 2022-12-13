Forte Commercial Real Estate expands services to Northern Colorado

DENVER — Forte Commercial Real Estate LLC, a Denver-based commercial real estate firm, has expanded its service offerings to Northern Colorado.

The expansion will be led by Irving Macias, an Erie resident who will focus on Forte’s community real estate, manufacturing, bioscience, active outdoor and apparel, and architecture, engineering and construction services.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to Northern Colorado,” Dustin Whistler, principal of Forte CRE, said in a prepared statement. “As a local resident who is active in the Northern Colorado community with service in local business chambers and as a board member for the St. Vrain Habitat for Humanity, Irving Macias brings a passion and knowledge that is perfect for helping local organizations navigate their real estate needs.”

Forte has worked in Northern Colorado previously but has not made the region a specific focus before. The company’s expansion to Northern Colorado does not yet include an actual office. Macias will divide his time between the company’s Denver office and Erie.

Macias will help clients in “building or buying, selling or subleasing, and navigating complex transactions in ways that maintain flexibility, maximize leverage, and meet budgets,” the company said.

“When you’re evaluating partners to guide you through a complex real estate transaction, it’s important to understand their priorities, how they think, and how well they understand the local community,” Macias said. “Northern Colorado is my community, and I am excited to work with diverse organizations in navigating real estate solutions that are aligned with their business strategy.”