$13,000,000

1489 Sunset Blvd.

Boulder, CO 80304

Beds: 6 Total baths: 6 Sq. ft.: 7,307 Acres: 1.13 County: Boulder Year built: 2001 Property type: Single-family residence Garage spaces: 2 Amenities: Savant home-automation system, Morning Star “Markovator” elevator, Margin multi-slide retractable doors, indoor/outdoor bar, custom pergola, custom copper hot tub, outdoor kitchen.

Unparalleled. 1489 Sunset redefines luxury and stands in a league of its own. Feast your eyes on views as far as you can see. Embrace a location so close to Pearl you can practically smell the Sunday morning biscuits at Lucille’s. Explore how the open floor plan seamlessly integrates refined indoor living with an expansive outdoor paradise. Revel in the impeccable attention to detail and quality that surrounds you. A rare one-acre plus estate in downtown Boulder that delivers the “WOW” factor that discerning Buyers expect. No expense was spared in the re-imagination of this home by renowned builder, Harrington Stanko and Surround Architecture. Highlights include a state-of-the-art Savant home automation system, Marvin multi-slide automatic retractable doors, Morningstar elevator, and automated blinds. The park-like backyard playground is sure to delight kids of all ages. A copper hot tub and cold plunge pool, fire pit, outdoor flat screen, custom pergola with infrared heaters, misters & trellis lighting, custom outdoor kitchen, indoor/outdoor bar with retractable door, and a heated patio. Spectacular Kitchen with Wolf/Subzero appliances, Miele coffee bar, Butler’s Pantry, and added surprises with each drawer you open. The spa-like Owner’s Suite invites you to pamper yourself as you do in your favorite boutique hotel. Soft filtered light ushers in the day along with breathtaking views of the foothills. The graceful, yet highly functional floor plan also includes Guest Rooms with en-suite Baths, full walkout Lower Level with Recreation Room, Wet Bar, and Wine Cellar. There’s even a 640 sq. ft. Bonus Room for whatever your heart desires. 1489 Sunset: Redefining Luxury in Boulder, Colorado.

Listing brokerage: Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

Listing agent: Marybeth Emerson, 720-394-1997, marybeth@sliferfrontrange.com

View full listing here.