Funding Friday: Erie aerospace company Gravitics raises $6.7M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Erie-based Gravitics Inc., an aerospace company developing human-centric space solutions, has raised $6.7 million out of a total offering of almost $24 million, with more funds on the way.

“Investors have committed a total of $20,321,710.57, to be paid within 90 days of Nov. 23, 2022, with $6,708,642.96 received as of Dec. 8, 2022,” the company stated in a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The round, which commenced Nov. 23, includes equity and security to be acquired upon exercise of option or warrant.

Other recent fundraisers (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

Columbine Valley Resources Inc. of Boulder seeks to raise $100,000 in equity.

of Boulder seeks to raise $100,000 in equity. ECP Liquid Fund 1 LLC of Boulder reported in an amended Form D that it had raised $24.6 million in pooled investment fund interests. Date of first sale was Jan. 18, 2001.

of Boulder reported in an amended Form D that it had raised $24.6 million in pooled investment fund interests. Date of first sale was Jan. 18, 2001. Fortius Metals Inc. of Lafayette raised $3.5 million in equity.

of Lafayette Phood Inc. of Boulder has raised $200,000 out of a $1.5 million equity offering. Date of first sale was Nov. 30. The company enables college students to use their student card as a payment method for delivery apps such as DoorDash.

Career Allies Inc. of Fort Collins raised $6.7 million out of a $10 million equity offering. Date of first sale was Nov. 21. The company, which does business as Tilt, provides management solutions for human-resource professionals.