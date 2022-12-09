Funding Friday: Erie aerospace company Gravitics raises $6.7M
Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Erie-based Gravitics Inc., an aerospace company developing human-centric space solutions, has raised $6.7 million out of a total offering of almost $24 million, with more funds on the way.
“Investors have committed a total of $20,321,710.57, to be paid within 90 days of Nov. 23, 2022, with $6,708,642.96 received as of Dec. 8, 2022,” the company stated in a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The round, which commenced Nov. 23, includes equity and security to be acquired upon exercise of option or warrant.
Other recent fundraisers (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):
- Columbine Valley Resources Inc. of Boulder seeks to raise $100,000 in equity.
- ECP Liquid Fund 1 LLC of Boulder reported in an amended Form D that it had raised $24.6 million in pooled investment fund interests. Date of first sale was Jan. 18, 2001.
- Fortius Metals Inc. of Lafayette raised $3.5 million in equity.
- Phood Inc. of Boulder has raised $200,000 out of a $1.5 million equity offering. Date of first sale was Nov. 30. The company enables college students to use their student card as a payment method for delivery apps such as DoorDash.
Career Allies Inc. of Fort Collins raised $6.7 million out of a $10 million equity offering. Date of first sale was Nov. 21. The company, which does business as Tilt, provides management solutions for human-resource professionals.
Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Erie-based Gravitics Inc., an aerospace company developing human-centric space solutions, has raised $6.7 million out of a total offering of almost $24 million, with more funds on the way.
“Investors have committed a total of $20,321,710.57, to be paid within 90 days of Nov. 23, 2022, with…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.