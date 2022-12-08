 December 8, 2022

AVL Growth Partners promote exec to CEO role

BOULDER — Financial services provider AVL Growth Partners is elevating its chief operating officer Bethany Parker to CEO. 

In January, Parker will take over the chief executive role from AVL founder Chris Schwalbach, who will remain chairman of AVL’s board of directors, according to a company news release.

She will take over “as the company looks to rebrand and bring new services to market next year,” the release said.

BOULDER — Financial services provider AVL Growth Partners is elevating its chief operating officer Bethany Parker to CEO. 

In January, Parker will take over the chief executive role from AVL founder Chris Schwalbach, who will remain chairman of AVL’s board of directors, according to a company news release.

She will take over “as the company looks to rebrand and bring new services to market next year,” the release said.

Related Content

AG Weiser thrusts Colorado into fight against Albertsons-Kroger merger

 December 8, 2022

Steamboat to impose 9% short-term rental tax

 December 8, 2022

Developer plans mixed-income residential project, hopes for Boulder annexation

 December 8, 2022