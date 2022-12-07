Colorado bankruptcies increase 6.5% in November

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcies increased 6.5% in November compared with the same period a year ago. Bankruptcy filings also increased in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 438 bankruptcy filings in November, compared with 411 in November 2021.

Year to date, the state has recorded 4,692 bankruptcy filings, compared with 5,904 in the first 11 months of 2021, down 20.5%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

Boulder County recorded 16 bankruptcy filings in November, compared with 12 in November 2021. The county recorded 161 filings year to date, down from 213 in the first 11 months of 2021, down 24.4%. Boulder County recorded 17 bankruptcy filings in October 2022.

Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in November, up from two in November 2021. Year-to-date filings totaled 72, compared with 69 a year ago, up 4.3%. Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in October 2022.

Larimer County filings totaled 27 in November, compared with 23 a year ago. Filings in the first 11 months of the year totaled 267, compared with 295 in the first 11 months of 2021, a drop of 9.5%. Larimer County recorded 22 bankruptcy filings in October 2022.

Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 39 in November, up from 34 recorded a year ago, an increase of 14.7%. Year-to-date filings totaled 384, compared with 418 a year ago, down 8%. Weld County recorded 39 bankruptcy filings in October 2022.

Larimer County’s bankruptcy filings in November included that of Hustle Workshop LLC, a Loveland coworking space for women. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, listing liabilities of $721,153.