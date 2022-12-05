BizWest’s Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado Winter Concert Playlist

While some of the region’s premier outdoor venues hibernate for much of the winter (we’re looking at you Red Rocks and Mishawaka!), the first frost doesn’t have to signal the day the music died for concert lovers in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

From basement bars to hip-hop clubs to arenas, regional venues for all tastes continue to crank out the jams throughout the snowy season.

If the holiday spirit moves you to rock, BizWest has compiled a playlist of songs from bands and artists performing in the region over the next couple of months — so load up your Spotify and book your tickets now.

Styx

“Come Sail Away”

Feb. 23, 2023, Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

The biggest concert — both in terms of the band’s success and popularity, and the size of the crowd — in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado this winter is likely to be Styx on stage at the 7,300-seat Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

The Chicago-born progressive (prog) rock band — with classic hits such as “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade” and “Mr. Roboto” — has sold more than 18 million records since forming in 1972.

From the late 1970s to the early 1980s, four consecutive Styx albums — “The Grand Illusion” (1977), “Pieces of Eight” (1978), “Cornerstone” (1979), and “Paradise Theater” (1981) — were certified platinum.

Lindsey Stirling

“Carol of the Bells”

Dec. 15, 2023, Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

Tracy Lawrence

“Paint Me a Birmingham”

Clay Walker

“Live Until I Die”

Performing together March 16, 2023, Budweiser Events Center, Loveland

Goose

“Hungersite”

Dec. 17, 2022, 1stBank Center, Broomfield

While Styx has built its legacy over the past five decades, some headliners coming to the area are much newer to the scene. Jam-band-influenced, Connecticut-born Goose, for example, was formed in 2014. Since then, the at-times-funky, at-times-psychedelic Goose has seen its star rise, making stops at some iconic venues such as Red Rocks during recent tours. The band is bringing its groove to the 6,500-seat 1stBank Center in Broomfield for its winter tour.

Billy Strings

“Dust in a Baggie”

Feb. 22, 2023, 1stBank Center, Broomfield

Trace Bundy

“Anchor”

Dec. 10, 2022 Boulder Theater, Boulder

Notorious B.I.G., featuring Lil Cease and Lil Kim

“Junior M.A.F.I.A.”

Dec. 1, 2022, Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Frank White Experience: A Live Tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. with Lil Cease

While Lil Cease might not be a household name, he’s been in the room with some of the most important players in hip-hop history. The New York rapper was a founding member of Junior M.A.F.I.A. with 1990s sensation Lil Kim, and Lil Cease’s mentor was none other than the late, great Notorious B.I.G., with whom he shared the mic on several songs. Lil Cease will join hip-hop cover-band The Frank White Experience to pay tribute to mentor Biggie Smalls on Dec. 1, 2022, at the intimate, roughly 600-seat Fox Theatre in Boulder.

The Desert Furs

“Desert Rain”

Jan 28, 2023, Fox Theatre

Champagne Drip

“Eternal Now”

Dec. 3, 2022, Boulder Theater

Wookiefoot

“Just Visiting”

Dec. 15, 2022, Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Some bands are all about the music. Some are about much more. Wookiefoot, a flashy, colorful, jam band originally from Oregon, considers itself a “non-profit charity organization (BeTheChangeCharities.org), a circus, a philosophy, and a community of globe trekking bliss junkies and believers.” That circus is making a Northern Colorado stop Dec. 15 at the 650-seat Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins.

Maggie Rose

“Body on Fire”

Jan. 14, 2023, Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Jehry Robinson

“Gas In The Tank”

Dec. 2, Moxie Theater, Greeley

Whitewater Ramble

“Trouble”

Dec. 29, 2022, Nissi’s, Lafayette

A well-liked Colorado band performing to a packed house in an intimate Colorado venue is often the formula for a magical show. That kind of magic could be in the air when Whitewater Ramble, which has combined bluegrass with jam-rock for the past decade and a half, shows up in Lafayette. The band, dubbed by Westword as one of Centennial State’s top bluegrass acts, will bring their mandolin, guitar, bass, fiddle, drums and vocals to the 450-seat Nissi’s in Lafayette on Dec. 29.