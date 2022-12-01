Cogent Biosciences hires clinical development leader for GSK

BOULDER — Cogent Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a Boulder and Massachusetts-based life-sciences company focused on genetically-driven diseases thought to be caused by a shared genetic mutation within a specific type of protein receptor, has hired Rachael Easton as its new vice president and head of clinical development.

She has previously held leadership positions at GSK plc (formerly GlaxoSmithKline plc) and Sanofi SA.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Easton to Cogent as we continue to develop bezuclastinib in Systemic Mastocytosis and GIST,” Cogent CEO Andrew Robbins said in a prepared statement. “Dr. Easton is an accomplished physician-scientist who brings a wealth of experience in both early and late-stage clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. Her background and knowledge will allow us to thoughtfully advance our programs as we work towards bringing important therapies to patients with genetically defined diseases.”