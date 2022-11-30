Solid Power CEO Douglas Campbell to retire

LOUISVILLE — Douglas Campbell, the CEO and co-founder of Solid Power Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), announced Wednesday that he is retiring after leading the company since its inception in 2011.

Company president David Jansen has been appointed interim CEO while Solid Power searches for Campbell’s permanent replacement.

Solid Power manufactures all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile devices. The company replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte, making their batteries safer and more stable, as well as cheaper and easier to produce.

“It has been an honor to serve as Solid Power’s CEO since co-founding the company, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished over the last decade,” Campbell said in a prepared statement. “We’ve made significant progress towards achieving our goal of creating safer, higher energy and lower cost batteries. While I am moving on to my next chapter to spend more time with my family in Albuquerque and to pursue community and philanthropic interests, I remain as confident as ever in the future of Solid Power. I look forward to continuing as a significant shareholder of the company for years to come and watching the growth and progress that I know the talented team at Solid Power will continue to make.”