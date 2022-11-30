New blood donation center to open in Greeley

Rick Bohn of Fort Collins donates blood at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Center in Fort Collins, Colorado, on June 18, 2021. Due to a nationwide blood shortage, UCHealth is urging Coloradans to donate blood this summer. Photo courtesy of UCHealth.

GREELEY — UCHealth will open a blood donation center in Greeley in December,

Garth Englund Blood Center — Greeley will offer platelet donations, whole blood donations and therapeutic procedures, UCHealth said in a press statement.

It will open Dec. 12 and will be housed at 6906 W. 10th St. in the NorthGate Village shopping center. The center will be open five days a week: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On Dec. 6, the blood center team will host two opportunities for the public to see the center before the official opening. At noon, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce. From 2-5 p.m. that day, staff will host a community open house where it will offer tours and answer questions about the donation process.

Donations of all blood types are needed and important, Anna Johnson, manager of the UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers in Greeley, Loveland and Fort Collins, said in a written statement.

“Thirty minutes of your time could mean a lifetime to a person in need – and his or her family and friends,” she said. The new center is expected to help raise blood supplies during the holiday season, with donation activity is down but need steady or increased.