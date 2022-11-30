Feds pony up another $1.5M for Marshall Fire recovery

BOULDER COUNTY — The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide another $1.5 million to Boulder County for Marshall Fire recovery reimbursement, bringing the total FEMA contribution to more than $37 million.

“The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs and to repair or replace damaged public infrastructure,” the agency said in a news release.

The Marshall Fire burned more than 1,000 homes and businesses in late December 2021 in eastern Boulder County.