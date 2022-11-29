CorePower Yoga CFO joins Vail Resorts

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has hired former CorePower Yoga chief financial officer Angela Korch to serve in the same role for the ski-area operator.

Korch is no stranger to Vail, returning to the company where she held roles such as vice president of corporate finance.

She will take over for Michael Barkin in early December.

“We are pleased to welcome Angela back to Vail Resorts as our new CFO,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a news release. “Angela is a strong leader with deep experience in our industry, a passion for our sport, and a long history with our company.”