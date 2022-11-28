Boulder County judge declines to toss suit blaming Xcel for Marshall Fire

BOULDER — A Boulder County District Court judge decided last week not to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a group of local business owners who lay the blame for last December’s Marshall Fire at the feet of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL)

According to a Denver Post report, the plaintiffs claim that equipment owned and operated by Xcel, which says the suit is unfounded and had asked the court to toss the case, was the cause of the blaze that destroyed hundreds of homes in eastern Boulder County.