Weld Community Foundation sets scholarship application deadline

GREELEY — The deadline for the 2023 Weld Community Foundation Scholarship Application is approaching.

The online scholarship process enables Weld County students to submit one application for most of the Foundation’s scholarships they may be eligible to receive. The Foundation offers scholarship awards to all types of students, including graduating high school seniors, undergraduate, graduate, non-traditional (generally students 25 years old and older), students who have had a break in their education and students seeking vocational education. In 2022, the Foundation awarded 150 scholarships totaling more than $815,000.

A complete listing of scholarships and a link to the application are available at weldcommunityfoundation.org/students. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m., Feb. 1, 2023. Students are encouraged to complete their application in advance of the deadline in order to avoid a last-minute rush. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Contact the Community Foundation at 970-304-9970 with any questions.