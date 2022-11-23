Red Cross grants $250K to Jewish Family Services

BOULDER — Jewish Family Services Boulder has received a $250,000 recovery grant from the Red Cross to expand access to longer-term mental health services for those impacted by the Marshall Fire and Straight-Line Wind Event, as well as individuals who have secondary trauma attributed to their roles as first responders, teachers, and disaster-recovery staff.

JFS Boulder administers the Boulder County Crisis Counseling countywide mental health program. The program uses a panel of private practice providers but limits the number of sessions to 10.

More than 700 individuals or households have registered for this program, since Jan. 1, with an average of 60 new registrations monthly.

“Many households and therapists participating in the program have reported a need for more than 10 sessions to adequately support families impacted by the trauma of the Marshall Fire and Straight-Line Wind Events, and this grant will be used to help these individuals,” according to a press statement announcing the grant.

JFS is based in Denver and includes 35 therapists. The Red Cross funding will allow JFS Boulder to build upon that infrastructure and hire full-time therapists to provide mental health services without limiting the number of sessions.

JFS Boulder will accept most major insurance, and grant funding will cover individuals who are uninsured or undocumented. Over the course of the grant, JFS estimates that it will serve 600 individuals.To learn more about JFS Boulder mental health services, including services for Marshall Fire and Straight-Line households, and the Boulder County Crisis Counseling program, visit jewishfamilyservice.org/bcc.