Peak Kia launches Driving Change fundraiser

FORT COLLINS — Peak Kia North has launched its annual Driving Change fundraiser to support A Woman’s Place, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Peak Kia North will match donations through the Driving Change fundraiser page on the Colorado Gives website up to $5,000, through Dec. 15, with the goal of raising $10,000 for A Woman’s Place this holiday season.

A Woman’s Place shelters and empowers victims and survivors of domestic abuse to become safe, secure, and self-reliant; and through education and collaboration to mobilize the local community to help prevent domestic violence. Donations made through the campaign will go toward safe shelter housing, safety planning, victim advocacy, case management, legal advocacy and counseling services.

“Speaking for our team, we are honored to have the opportunity to give back to our community in such an impactful way,” Dustin Pew, general manager for Peak Kia North, said in a prepared statement. “A Woman’s Place is an organization of true heroes, supporting more than 500 victims of domestic abuse each year. We’re grateful to provide aid to this heroic work.”

A Woman’s Place was founded in 1977 as a crisis hotline by men and women of Weld County who recognized a need for intervention in the lives of domestic-abuse victims in the community.

“As the only domestic violence nonprofit organization in Weld County, we are grateful for the opportunity to raise funds for A Woman’s Place. Their crisis services are saving lives and providing a way out of darkness; truly invaluable work,” Pew said.