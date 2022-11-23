Healing Warriors Program receives $100K grant

FORT COLLINS — Healing Warriors Program has received a flexible support grant from the NextFifty Initiative for $100,000.

Healing Warriors Program focuses on factors that contribute to veteran suicide, including pain management, traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress and other factors. The funding will be used to help older veterans improve balance, reduce chronic pain and neuropathy, enhance focus and awareness, and enhance the quality of life, the organization said in a press release.

The Healing Warriors program uses a non-narcotic, integrative care approach to serve the health care needs of veterans, active-duty military and their families. It also assists older adult military families with adjunct needs such as housing, food insecurity, counseling and employment.

“The veterans we serve come to us with a deep desire to heal and restore their quality of life,” Ana Yelen, executive director and co-founder of Healing Warriors Program, said in a prepared statement. “They are often at the end of their rope with a multitude of health issues and a need for additional family resources. Thanks to this generous grant from the NextFifty Initiative, we will be able to provide free non-narcotic care treatment services and one-on-one assistance in navigating community resources for our 50+ veterans and their families.”

NextFifty Initiative funds efforts to improve and sustain the quality of life for people in their second 50 years. The organization recently awarded $7.7 million in grants to similar organizations around Colorado and across the United States, with 63% of the total awarded to Colorado organizations.