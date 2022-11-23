Credit Union of Colorado conducts ‘Here to Help Day’
FORT COLLINS — Credit Union of Colorado recently conducted its annual Here to Help Day, with more than 190 employees volunteering at 22 nonprofit organizations across the state.
The credit union also contributed nearly $12,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support the effort.
“Giving back to the communities where our team members live, work and play is the heart of Credit Union of Colorado’s mission. Every day, our team members strive to live out this commitment,” Terry Leis, CEO of Credit Union of Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “These efforts are amplified during our annual Here to Help Day when our credit union and team members collectively give back by supporting nonprofit organizations throughout the state to help make all of Colorado a little better.”
Volunteers included Credit Union of Colorado board members, employees, friends and family. Nonprofit organizations supported included:
Bluff Lake Nature Center
Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County
CALF Ranch Colorado Parks & Wildlife
Food for Hope
Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center
History Colorado Center
Ignacio Middle School
Integrated Family Community Services
Jeffco Parks & Rec
Mile High Behavioral Healthcare
Pikes Peak Children’s Museum
Project C.U.R.E.
Pueblo Food Project
Rocky Mountain Horse Rescue
Family Tree House of Hope
The Urban Farm
Virtual: History Colorado
We Don’t Waste
Weld Food Bank
WellPower
WOLF Sanctuary