Credit Union of Colorado conducts ‘Here to Help Day’

FORT COLLINS — Credit Union of Colorado recently conducted its annual Here to Help Day, with more than 190 employees volunteering at 22 nonprofit organizations across the state.

The credit union also contributed nearly $12,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support the effort.

“Giving back to the communities where our team members live, work and play is the heart of Credit Union of Colorado’s mission. Every day, our team members strive to live out this commitment,” Terry Leis, CEO of Credit Union of Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “These efforts are amplified during our annual Here to Help Day when our credit union and team members collectively give back by supporting nonprofit organizations throughout the state to help make all of Colorado a little better.”

Volunteers included Credit Union of Colorado board members, employees, friends and family. Nonprofit organizations supported included:

Bluff Lake Nature Center

Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County

CALF Ranch Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Food for Hope

Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center

History Colorado Center

Ignacio Middle School

Integrated Family Community Services

Jeffco Parks & Rec

Mile High Behavioral Healthcare

Pikes Peak Children’s Museum

Project C.U.R.E.

Pueblo Food Project

Rocky Mountain Horse Rescue

Family Tree House of Hope

The Urban Farm

Virtual: History Colorado

We Don’t Waste

Weld Food Bank

WellPower

WOLF Sanctuary