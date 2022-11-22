Biotech startup Accure gets FDA clearance for acne-treatment system
BOULDER — Accure Acne Inc., a biotechnology startup that’s developing a laser system to treat acne, has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s blessing to sell its product for treatment of mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris.
“The Accure Laser System builds upon the unique selectivity of the 1726nm laser wavelength, adding proprietary technology to precisely control thermal gradient depth,” the company said in a news release. “This technology breakthrough is accomplished through a unique pulsing algorithm, integrated temperature monitoring, and precise automated control of the laser.”
Accure’s clinical development program was led by Emil Tanghetti at the Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery in Sacramento.
“Accure Acne was founded over seven years ago to develop this disruptive technology to address multiple clinical applications,” Accure CEO Christopher Carlton said in a prepared statement. “We have carefully built a positive safety profile and strive for best-in-class clinical results.”
Last year, Accure launched a $20 million fundraising campaign to commercialize its treatment system.
