Ballpark restaurant building fetches $4M in second sale in three years
This article first appeared on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.
A building in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood that houses two restaurants has sold for the second time in three years.
The 2124-2134 Larimer St. property sold last week for $4.2 million, according to public records.
The building is home to restaurants Aloy Modern Thai and Botellón Spanish Tapas & Wine, the latter of which opened in September after a previous stint in City Park West. The structure is one story, although Botellón’s side also includes a rooftop deck.
The building is 7,425 square feet, according to property records, making the deal worth $562 a square foot.
The buyer was Creative Capital LLC, controlled by Ben Weinstein, as well as a trust. Weinstein owns one other building in Denver at 846 N. Broadway, home to The Fainting Goat Pub.
The Ballpark building was sold by an entity affiliated with Connecticut-based Meadowlark Investments, which purchased it in the spring of 2019 for $3.2 million.
Colliers broker Tyler Ryon represented the buyer. NAI Shames Makovsky broker Todd Snyder represented the seller.
