Hospitality & Tourism  November 21, 2022

Proposed STR rules worry Estes-area owners

Members of the Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee are hearing concern and confusion from owners of lodging and short-term rentals in the Estes Valley about a draft of county regulations released on Oct. 27.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, many of those who spoke at Thursday’s virtual meeting expressed the belief that the several land-use code changes, occupancy rate standards and transferability guidelines would limit and possibly diminish their ability to maintain their rentals.

Members of the Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee are hearing concern and confusion from owners of lodging and short-term rentals in the Estes Valley about a draft of county regulations released on Oct. 27.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, many of those who spoke at Thursday’s virtual meeting expressed the belief that the several land-use code changes, occupancy rate standards and transferability guidelines would limit and possibly diminish their ability to maintain their rentals.

Related Content

State hotels hit seasonal highs a month earlier than year ago

 July 18, 2022