Proposed STR rules worry Estes-area owners

Members of the Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee are hearing concern and confusion from owners of lodging and short-term rentals in the Estes Valley about a draft of county regulations released on Oct. 27.

According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, many of those who spoke at Thursday’s virtual meeting expressed the belief that the several land-use code changes, occupancy rate standards and transferability guidelines would limit and possibly diminish their ability to maintain their rentals.