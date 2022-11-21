Naturally Boulder honors local organic-foods producers
BOULDER — Naturally Boulder handed out honors to local companies in a half-dozen categories last week during the natural-products startup accelerator’s annual award ceremony at the Boulder Theater.
The 2022 categories were:
- Brand of the Year:
Winner: Good Crisp.
Runners-up: Quinn Snacks, Aurora Organic Dairy.
- Emerging Brand of the Year:
Winner: Byte Bars.
Runners-up: Gruvi, Meati Foods, Mortal Kombucha.
- Industry Leader of the Year
Winner: Carlotta Mast.
Runners-up: Tom Spier, Catherine Hunziker.
- Service Provider of the Year
Winner: SRW Agency.
Runners-up: Creative Alignments, Holland & Hart.
- The Lance Gentry Award
Winner: Stacey Marcellus, Cappello’s.
- Conscious Business Catalysts
Winner: The collective of Marshall Fire responders, including those who went above and beyond to support the community after the tragic fire in December 2021, with special recognition for Basecamp Collective, Big Red F restaurant group, Blackbelly, Conscious Alliance, Danone NA, Fortnight Collective, Andy Clark of Moxie Bread, Yasso, and all the supporting brands and many other Naturally Boulder community members who contributed to this effort.
Naturally Boulder’s investor day and 18th annual pitch slam competition will be held on Feb. 23.
