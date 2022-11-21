Lumen Technologies CFO takes same role at Congruex

BOULDER — Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has hired Neel Dev as its new chief financial officer.

Dev, who formerly held the same role at Lumen Technologies Inc., takes over from Andy Carlson, who will transition into an executive vice president role overseeing mergers, acquisitions and corporate development.

“With demand for broadband infrastructure growing at an unprecedented pace, Congruex is at the forefront of a once-in-a-generation window to be a turn-key provider of choice for the digital networks of the future,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in a prepared statement. “Neel’s extensive industry M&A, operational scaling, and leadership experience, makes him an ideal fit as we look to accelerate our continued growth. We look forward to benefiting from his strategic acumen as we expand our services for clients and provide connectivity to communities nationwide.”