 November 21, 2022

Biodesix launches $35M prospectus

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) launched a $35 million prospectus last week, offering more than 30 million shares of its common stock at a price of $1.15 per share. 

Biodesix is a life sciences company focused on developing new lung disease diagnostic technologies. 

According to the prospectus, Biodesix “currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for commercial expansion of sales, supporting our product pipeline, research and development and for general corporate purposes.”

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) launched a $35 million prospectus last week, offering more than 30 million shares of its common stock at a price of $1.15 per share. 

Biodesix is a life sciences company focused on developing new lung disease diagnostic technologies. 

According to the prospectus, Biodesix “currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for commercial expansion of sales, supporting our product pipeline, research and development and for general corporate purposes.”

Related Content

Biodesix expects significant sales growth in third quarter

 October 11, 2022

Boulder biotech firm Biodesix leases former Kohl’s store in Louisville 

 October 6, 2022

Biodesix core revenue grows 52% year-over-year

 August 5, 2022