Biodesix launches $35M prospectus
BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) launched a $35 million prospectus last week, offering more than 30 million shares of its common stock at a price of $1.15 per share.
Biodesix is a life sciences company focused on developing new lung disease diagnostic technologies.
According to the prospectus, Biodesix “currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for commercial expansion of sales, supporting our product pipeline, research and development and for general corporate purposes.”
