Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$1,475,000

2123 Emerald Drive

Longmont, CO 80504

Beds: 6 Total baths: 5 Sq. ft.: 5,510 Acres: 0.29 County: Boulder Year built: 2003 Property type: Single-family residential Garage spaces: 3 Amenities: Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, cathedral/vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, pantry, walk-in closet, fire alarm, washer/dryer hookups, skylights, wood floors, Jack & Jill Bathroom, kitchen island, French doors.

Modern Colonial beauty located in the Rainbow Ridge Estates community of Longmont CO. Situated on a corner lot, this home greets you with elegant curb appeal and a sunrise porch to enjoy the Colorado sky. The Welcoming interior charms you with a friendly foyer and parlor, a vaulted ceiling family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, and a Luxurious Gourmet Kitchen perfect for entertaining! This Wonderful home has a Primary Suite located on the first floor complete with five piece bath, a double-sided fireplace and garden views. Unique floor plan includes an office on the transitional landing of the first and second floor, large bonus rec room with skylights on the second floor and a spacious finished basement complete with a wet bar and kitchenette. This six bedroom, five bath home has 3 fireplaces, 2 AC & 2 Furnaces, Ethernet set up throughout the home, oversized sunlit 3 car garage and more. Located near parks, walking trails, and dining with easy access to Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins! Enjoy all four seasons while enjoying Colorado living at its best. Home Sweet Home!

Listing brokerage: WK Real Estate

Listing agent: Lydia Moy, broker associate, 303-731-9513, lmoy@wkre.com

View full listing here.