Torch Awards add individual ethics award

WINDSOR — The Torch Awards that annually recognize ethics among businesses in Northern Colorado and Wyoming will now also include an award to an individual businessperson who exhibits high levels of ethics.

The BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation, the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Collegiate Program, Colorado State University College of Business and the University of Northern Colorado Monfort College of Business are collaborating on the inaugural Northern Colorado Torch Award for Ethical Leadership.

“The award will honor a Northern Colorado business leader who exhibits multiple dimensions of ethical leadership and exemplifies a commitment to leadership consistent with the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Principles,” the BBB said in a press statement.

The principles are:

Integrity — Act with honesty in all situations.

— Act with honesty in all situations. Trust — Build trust in all stakeholder relationships.

— Build trust in all stakeholder relationships. Accountability — Accept responsibility for all decisions.

— Accept responsibility for all decisions. Transparency — Maintain open and truthful communications.

— Maintain open and truthful communications. Fairness — Engage in fair competition and create equitable and just relationships.

— Engage in fair competition and create equitable and just relationships. Respect — Honor the rights, freedoms, views and property of others.

— Honor the rights, freedoms, views and property of others. Rule of Law — Comply with the spirit and intent of laws and regulations.

— Comply with the spirit and intent of laws and regulations. Viability — Create long-term value for all relevant stakeholders.

Nominees must own or work for a business located within BBB’s Northern Colorado service territory, and the company must be in good standing with BBB (at least an “A” rating, no unanswered/unresolved complaints, no advertising issues, and no government actions against the business). The application must be completed by a business or personal associate of the nominee — self-nominations will not be accepted. Nominations are now open.

The winner will be announced at the 25th annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics April 27.