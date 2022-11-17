Colorado bankruptcies drop 6.4% in October
DENVER — Colorado bankruptcies declined 6.4% in October compared with the same period a year ago.
Bankruptcy filings declined slightly in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties and up slightly in Larimer County.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 440 bankruptcy filings in October, compared with 470 in October 2021.
Year to date, the state has recorded 4,254 bankruptcy filings, compared with 5,493 in the first 10 months of 2021, down 22.5%.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 17 bankruptcy filings in October, compared with 19 in October 2021. The county recorded 145 filings year to date, down from 201 in the first 10 months of 2021, down 28%. Boulder County recorded 20 bankruptcy filings in September 2022.
- Broomfield recorded eight bankruptcy filings in October, the same as in October 2021. Year-to-date filings totaled 64, compared with 67 a year ago, down 4.5%. Broomfield recorded 14 bankruptcy filings in September 2022.
- Larimer County filings totaled 22 in October, compared with 31 a year ago. Filings in the first 10 months of the year totaled 240, compared with 272 in the first 10 months of 2021, a drop of 11.8%. Larimer County recorded 18 bankruptcy filings in September 2022.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 39 in October, up from 31 recorded a year ago, an increase of 26%. Year-to-date filings totaled 345, compared with 384 a year ago, down 10%. Weld County recorded 40 bankruptcy filings in September 2022.
DENVER — Colorado bankruptcies declined 6.4% in October compared with the same period a year ago.
Bankruptcy filings declined slightly in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties and up slightly in Larimer County.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 440 bankruptcy filings in October, compared with 470 in October 2021.
Year to date, the state has recorded 4,254 bankruptcy filings, compared with 5,493 in the first 10 months of 2021, down 22.5%.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 17 bankruptcy filings…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.