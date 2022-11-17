Colorado bankruptcies drop 6.4% in October

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcies declined 6.4% in October compared with the same period a year ago.

Bankruptcy filings declined slightly in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld counties and up slightly in Larimer County.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 440 bankruptcy filings in October, compared with 470 in October 2021.

Year to date, the state has recorded 4,254 bankruptcy filings, compared with 5,493 in the first 10 months of 2021, down 22.5%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: