SEER to file quarterly report late

BROOMFIELD — Strategic Environmental and Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS: SENR) will be late filing its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2022, the company announced Tuesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company is asking for a filing extension because its hiring of a new chief financial officer last month “led to some delays in the quarterly reporting process allowing for the new CFO to review historical information and prepare the filings.”

SEER is a holding company that owns numerous businesses in the environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste management industries. Its subsidiaries include emissions-control firm MV Technologies, waste-management company Paragon Waste Solutions and organic fertilizer company Pellechar.