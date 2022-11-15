Climatologist: ‘Normal’ precipitation means less when it’s hot
LOVELAND — Northern Colorado and northeast Colorado remain on a dry path and, because of climate warming, even “normal” precipitation does not go as far as it once did.
Colorado’s state climatologist, Russ Schumacher, provided a statistical review of precipitation and temperatures to water users gathered at the Northern Water Conservancy District’s Fall Symposium on Tuesday in Loveland.
Last year was the sixth warmest water year since the climatology office at Colorado State University began keeping records. A water year ends in September.
Statewide, the year was the 35th driest out of 127 years in the records. In northeast Colorado — essentially the South Platte River drainage area — it was the 18th driest, he said.
He said while temperatures are warming, precipitation going back to 1900 has not set a pattern. He said 2013-2017 was a wet period with years since that were much drier.
“Warmer, windier and less humid air is ‘thirstier,’” he said, drawing water from soil, crops and forests.
“Combining temperature and precipitation, the wet years don’t look nearly as wet and the dry years look drier because of the effect of the higher temperatures,” he said.
“Warmer temperatures make for normal precipitation not going as far as it once did,” he said.
LOVELAND — Northern Colorado and northeast Colorado remain on a dry path and, because of climate warming, even “normal” precipitation does not go as far as it once did.
Colorado’s state climatologist, Russ Schumacher, provided a statistical review of precipitation and temperatures to water users gathered at the Northern Water Conservancy District’s Fall Symposium on Tuesday in Loveland.
Last year was the sixth warmest water year since the climatology office at Colorado State University began keeping records. A water year ends in September.
Statewide, the year was the 35th driest out of 127 years in the records. In northeast Colorado — essentially the…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.