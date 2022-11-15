Alpine Bank slates Dec. 3 to open in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – Glenwood Springs-based Alpine Bank will open its first Northern Colorado branch in December in Fort Collins.

The bank’s new two-story, 9,914-square-foot building at 1608 S. College Ave. will host a grand-opening holiday celebration on Dec. 3 that will be open to the public.

Besides its lobby teller stations, the branch will have two drive-through lanes.

Alpine Bank, which was founded in 1973 and is employee owned, has $6.3 billion in assets. It has a branch at 2375 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder, along with three in the Denver area and one in Colorado Springs, but most of its locations are on the Western Slope. It employs more than 800 people and serves more than 170,000 customers.

“As a longstanding Colorado bank, we’re excited to now have a presence in Northern Colorado,” said Matt Teeters, the bank’s regional president, in a prepared statement. “Fort Collins is a dynamic community, and we look forward to meeting and serving the individuals, businesses and organizations that make it a great place to live and work. We hope everyone will come out for this celebration.”

The festivities will include an outdoor tree lighting, pictures with Santa Claus, cookie tasting, mistletoe making, hot chocolate and snacks served from food trucks, and prize drawings for tickets to Colorado State University Rams, Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos games.

As part of its grand-opening celebration, Alpine Bank will donate $2,500 each to nonprofits RamStrength and Bike Fort Collins.

“Community investment and environmental sustainability are both foundational to our business philosophy,” said Ben Van Hoose, Alpine Bank’s Fort Collins market president. “Supporting the nonprofits and organizations that make our community strong is part of the Alpine Bank DNA.”

Alpine Banks of Colorado, the holding company for Alpine Bank, trades shares of the Class B non-voting common stock under the symbol “ALPIB” on the OTCQX Best Market.