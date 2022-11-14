Backpacker’s Pantry selects natural foods vet for CEO role
BOULDER — Backpacker’s Pantry, a trade name used by freeze-dried meals company American Outdoor Products Inc., has hired Duane Primozich as its new CEO.
Primozich has held leadership and advisory positions with a host of Boulder area natural and organic food companies and is co-founder of Boulder-based yerba mate tea brand Pixie Mate and two natural foods-focused investment funds.
“We have known for some time that to realize the full potential of this business and our environmental stewardship efforts we would likely have to seek some help from outside the family. This especially came to light over the past few years as greater demands were placed on AOP due to growth, post-COVID complexities and climate change’s adverse impact on the food industry,” said Ron Smith, owner and founder of American Outdoor Products, said in a prepared statement. “What we would never have dreamed of is that the person we’ve been looking for was our close friend and neighbor, Duane. He is like family and brings a wealth of food and leadership experience to our team.”
