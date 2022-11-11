Xcel Energy plans facility in Aurora’s HighPoint Elevated development

AURORA — Xcel Energy plans to build a new service center, office and warehouse facility in HighPoint Elevated, a 5-million-square-foot industrial park under development in Aurora.

Xcel recently paid $2.7 million for 10 acres from project developers Hyde Development and Mortenson. Hyde and Mortenson will partner on construction of a 40,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility for Xcel Energy, with approximately five acres of yard space.

CBRE brokers Daniel Close, Todd Witty, Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jessica Ostermick represented Hyde Development in the sale and are marketing the overall HighPoint Elevated project for sale and lease.

Construction on the Xcel Energy facility is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. The site is located at the northwest corner of 66th Avenue and Denali Street.