Real estate panel to weigh in on mortgage rates, industry trends

BOULDER — Residential real estate experts will discuss trends in mortgage rates, agent count, business models, loan types and buyer preferences during the 2022 Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, Nov. 17.

The event, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites hotel at 2601 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder, includes a panel titled “Trend Lines: What rising interest rates mean for the housing market.”

The panel will be moderated by Duane Duggan, broker associate with Re/Max of Boulder. Panelists include:

Lou Barnes, senior mortgage loan officer, Cherry Creek Mortgage.

Bianca Griffith, real estate associate, Re/Max of Boulder.

Jonathan Hartman, area mortgage sales manager, U.S. Bank

Marcia Waters, division director, Colorado Division of Real Estate, Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference offers real estate professionals, lenders, title companies, developers, builders and others the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in both commercial and residential real estate. Attendees needing continuing education credits to maintain their licenses can earn eight credits by attending the event.

Other topics to be discussed include:

A discussion of life-sciences ecosystems.

Residential and commercial forecasts.

The impact of rebuilding in the wake of the Marshall Fire.

Major developments on the periphery of Boulder County.

A review of the top development projects throughout the Boulder Valley.

A discussion about regulations affecting short-term rentals.

The impact of water, weather and energy on real estate markets.

Admission to the conference is $80, or $100 if continuing education credits are desired.

Information about the conference and the portal for registration can be found here.

Re/Max of Boulder is charter sponsor for the annual conference, while Elevations Credit Union is title sponsor.