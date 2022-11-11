Boulder Chamber to light Boulder Star on Veterans Day

BOULDER — The Boulder Star on Flagstaff Mountain will shine as of Friday evening.

The Boulder Chamber, with support from Lord & Reynolds Electrical Services, the University of Colorado Boulder Veterans Alumni Association and the city of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, will light the Boulder Star on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The annual Veterans Day lighting of the Boulder Star pays tribute to active and former members of the armed forces, with the 2022 ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Boulder Star’s first lighting in December 1947.

“As we emerge from the impact of so many tragic hits to our community over the past two years, let’s look toward the shining light of the Boulder Star as a sign of appreciation for the veterans, health care workers and first responders who fought for our safety during the darkest hours and as a symbol of our collective resilience,” John Tayer, Boulder Chamber president and CEO, said in a written statement. “We will face future challenges, but just as the Boulder Star shines brightly above us every holiday season, so will our community forever shine in its resolve to secure an even brighter future ahead.”

The Boulder Star is supported in part by a sponsorship from Boulder Community Health, as well as annual sales of the Boulder Star Holiday Card. The 2022 card features artwork by local artist Anne Gifford and is on sale at the Boulder Chamber and several partner retailers, all listed on the Boulder Chamber’s website at boulderchamber.com/boulder-star.

Community members can view the annual holiday lighting of the Boulder Star by tuning in to the Boulder Chamber’s YouTube channel (@boulderchamber) to watch the live-streamed event. The livestream will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-alY1FRDb8g