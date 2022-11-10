The Weld Trust awards more than $2.4M in grants

GREELEY — The Weld Trust has awarded grants totaling $2.4 million to nonprofits and schools for programs located in Weld County. The grants are part of The Weld Trust’s seven key funding initiatives in areas of education and health.

According to a press statement from the organization, 15 organizations received education grants to address access to resources, childhood literacy, and workforce development. Access to resources grants were directed to K-12 students with STEM-based or career exploration activities, academic and skills development, tutoring, mentoring, leadership, English as a second language, robotics, sports and after-school clubs. participation fees.

Childhood literacy grants support training programs and professional development for literacy in schools. They also assist with curriculum development, early childhood education, tutoring, as well as literacy programs for parents.

Workforce development grants were directed at programs to support skills development and training programs, student work-based learning opportunities, programs to reskill and upskill the workforce, and resources for job-explorers.

Organizations receiving educational grants were:

• Adeo.

• Assistance League of Greeley.

• Colorado Humanities.

• Envision.

• Forward Steps.

• Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley.

• I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder County.

• Imagination Library Weld County.

• Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains.

• Northern Colorado Veterans Resource Center.

• Reach Out and Read Colorado.

• Salida Del Sol Academy Foundation.

• United Way of Weld County.

• Weld Food Bank.

• Weld RE-4 Educational Foundation.

The trust said that 19 organizations received behavioral health, housing stability, and healthy habits grants.

Behavioral health grants support direct intervention, prevention services, substance and opioid use treatment, social and emotional support, staff development, as well as mental health media campaigns.

Housing stability grants target homeless prevention, emergency shelter, case management, and affordable housing.

Healthy habits grants support active living, healthy behaviors, nutritious eating, as well as promotion of these behaviors.

Those receiving health grants were:

• A Little Help.

• Almost Home.

• Azteca Boxing Club.

• Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Denver.

• Connections for Independent Living.

• Dayspring Christian Academy.

• Freedom Revived.

• Greeley Family House.

• Happiness Through Horses.

• High Plains Housing Development Corp.

• I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder County.

• Jobs of Hope.

• Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains.

• North Range Behavioral Health.

• Soccer Without Borders.

• The Avery Center.

• United Way of Weld County.

• University of Northern Colorado Foundation.

• Volunteers of America Colorado Branch.

All grants awarded by The Weld Trust are for programs located in Weld County.

The Weld Trust has three grant cycles per year.