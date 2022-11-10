Real estate panel to address life-science boom

BOULDER — Representatives from some of the nation’s top developers and brokers of life-science space will comprise a panel at the 2022 Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, Nov. 17.

The event, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites hotel at 2601 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder, includes a panel titled “Life Sciences Ecosystems: How developers can fuel a vital sector.”

The panel will be moderated by Elyse Blazevich, president and CEO of the Colorado Bioscience Association. Panelists include:

Erik Abrahamson, senior vice president with CBRE.

Scott Caldwell, senior vice president of Lincoln Property Co., which is building the Colorado Research Exchange, or CORE, project in Broomfield’s Interlocken development.

Mike Ruhl, vice president of leasing with BioMed Realty, which has acquired much of the Flatiron Park business park in Boulder.

The conference offers real estate professionals, lenders, title companies, developers, builders and others the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in both commercial and residential real estate. Attendees needing continuing education credits to maintain their licenses can earn eight credits by attending the event.

Other topics to be discussed include:

Commercial and residential forecasts for the coming year.

A discussion about the effect of rising interest rates on the residential market.

The impact of rebuilding in the wake of the Marshall Fire.

Major developments on the periphery of Boulder County.

A review of the top development projects throughout the Boulder Valley.

A discussion about regulations affecting short-term rentals.

The impact of water, weather and energy on real estate markets.

Admission to the conference is $80 or $100 if continuing education credits are desired.Information about the conference and the portal for registration can be found here.