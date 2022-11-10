Real estate conference to explore residential, commercial forecasts

BOULDER — Leading brokers from residential and commercial real estate will provide their outlooks and overviews of the real estate market at the 2022 Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, Nov. 17.

The event, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites hotel at 2601 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder, includes a residential forecast provided by Todd Gullette, managing broker of Re/Max of Boulder.

On the commercial side, Geoffrey Keys, managing broker of Skye Commercial, will moderate a panel discussion that will include:

Andrew Freeman, broker associate with WK Real Estate.

Angela Topel, vice president-brokerage with Gibbons-White Inc.

Todd Walsh, managing broker of Market Real Estate.

The conference offers real estate professionals, lenders, title companies, developers, builders and others the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in both commercial and residential real estate. Attendees needing continuing education credits to maintain their licenses can earn eight credits by attending the event.

Other topics to be discussed include:

A discussion of life-sciences ecosystems.

A discussion about the effect of rising interest rates on the residential market.

The impact of rebuilding in the wake of the Marshall Fire.

Major developments on the periphery of Boulder County.

A review of the top development projects throughout the Boulder Valley.

A discussion about regulations affecting short-term rentals.

The impact of water, weather and energy on real estate markets.

Admission to the conference is $80, or $100 if continuing education credits are desired.Information about the conference and the portal for registration can be found here.