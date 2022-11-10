Lee Thielen appointed interim executive of Health District of Northern Larimer County

FORT COLLINS — The Health District of Northern Larimer County has appointed Lee Thielen to serve as interim executive director, effective today.

Thielen has a background in public administration and public health, and with the Larimer County health services community. Among other positions, she served as executive director of the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials and the Public Health Alliance of Colorado, as well as associate director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment from 1984 to 2000.

She was appointed by former Colorado Gov. Roy Romer to serve as interim state budget director while the governor selected a permanent director. She has served as the president of the Larimer County Board of Health and as secretary for the Health District of Northern Larimer County board of directors.

Thielen will replace Robert Williams in a temporary capacity; Williams was hired as executive director April 11 of this year but resigned Nov. 7.