International law firm Clark Hill moving into LoDo

Clark Hill, an international law firm with 27 offices in three countries, made its move into Denver last year and will move into a much larger space in LoDo next year.

The 650-attorney firm bought Hoban Law Group, which specialized in cannabis law, in July 2021. In February, it will move from HLG’s office at 730 17th St. to 1400 Wewatta St.

“The Denver legal market is one of the fastest growing markets in the USA and Clark Hill has aspirations to be one of the leading firms in Denver,” said Bob Hoban, the namesake of Hoban Law Group, who is now a Clark Hill attorney specializing in cannabis.

1440 Wewatta is already home to several law firms, including Dorsey & Whitney, Nelson Mullins, Kilpatrick Townsend and the Denver office of Dentons, the largest firm in the world.

Clark Hill will occupy nearly 13,000 square feet on the fifth floor. Its current space in the Central Business District is about 6,000 square feet, according to Hoban.

The building at 1400 Wewatta St. houses several law firms already. Justin Wingerter/BusinessDen

“Because the current office is already at capacity, the move to a larger space is critical to our continued growth in Denver,” Hoban said. He added that, “while other (firms’) legal revenues might be shrinking, our team and revenues … have only been experiencing growth.”

Coincidentally, for Hoban’s first job as an attorney, he would park at 1440 Wewatta, which was a surface lot at the time. The mixed-use building there now was completed in 2008.

“There has been an exodus of top-rated firms out of the CBD over the last 10 years to LoDo and, by Clark Hill moving to the same neighborhood, we signal our place amongst those other top-rated firms,” said Hoban.

The firm’s suite is being built from scratch with an emphasis on communication, so employees can connect with its other offices and clients. It will also include modern amenities, such as a meditation room and kitchen space to “prevent burnout,” Hoban said.