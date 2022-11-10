Human Bean hosts holiday toy drive to benefit Santa Cops, Life Stories

Human Bean Northern Colorado is hosting a toy drive to benefit Santa Cops of Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Life Stories. All 10 Northern Colorado Human Bean drive-thru locations are accepting new and unwrapped toys until Dec 4. Customers who donate will receive a coupon for a free drink up to 20 ounces while supplies last.

Santa Cops of Larimer County and Santa Cops of Weld County are nonprofit organizations that promote a positive relationship between children and law enforcement. Volunteers from each county’s police departments hand deliver toys to children of families who apply to their program. Life Stories began in 1989 when United Way of Weld County recognized the need to improve the community’s response to child abuse. The organization works to investigate criminal cases of child abuse and provides support for victims and non-offending family members.