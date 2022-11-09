Real estate conference provides array of topics for discussion

BOULDER — A wide array of topics affecting the real estate industry will be on tap for discussion during the 2022 Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference Nov. 17.

The event, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites hotel at 2601 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder, offers real estate professionals, lenders, title companies, developers, builders and others the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in both commercial and residential real estate. Attendees needing continuing education credits to maintain their licenses can earn eight credits by attending the event.

Topics to be discussed include:

• Commercial and residential forecasts for the coming year.

• A look at the life-sciences segment, the hottest area in the commercial sector.

• A discussion about the effect of rising interest rates on the residential market.

• The impact of rebuilding in the wake of the Marshall Fire.

•Major developments on the periphery of Boulder County.

• A review of the top development projects throughout the Boulder Valley.

• A discussion about regulations affecting short-term rentals.

• The impact of water, weather and energy on real estate markets.

Admission to the conference is $80 or $100 if continuing education credits are desired.Information about the conference and the portal for registration can be found here.