PRPA sues Front Range Internet, alleging unpaid fiber usage
FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins company placed in receivership last month has been sued by Platte River Power Authority in a case that alleges nonpayment for use of PRPA resources.
PRPA sued Front Range Internet Inc. Tuesday, seeking unspecified damages. The lawsuit alleges that since December 2018, FRII was in a licensing agreement with PRPA that permitted the internet services provider to use fiber-optic resources owned by the wholesale electrical utility. PRPA was an early adopter of fiber-optic technology that enabled the utility, which is owned by the cities of Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont and Estes Park, to connect its member cities. With more bandwidth than it needed for its purposes, the utility licensed some to FRII.
The lawsuit claims that FRII failed to pay for the usage of the fiber-optic network as required by the licensing agreement and subsequent renewals.
The lawsuit seeks payment for usage of the network, plus interest.
Front Range Internet and its individual owners gave notice that it was planning to shut down the company by the end of the year. Companies that did business with FRII and had equipment in the company’s facility forced it into receivership in October.
The receiver, Cordes and Co. of Englewood, did not respond to a question posed to its attorneys. Allan Massey, attorney for PRPA, said he was unable to comment before consulting with his client. Javier Comacho, director of public and external affairs for PRPA, said in a text to BizWest that PRPA would not comment on active litigation.
The case is Platte River Power Authority v. Front Range Internet Inc., filed in Larimer District Court as 22cv30761.
