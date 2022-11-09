Out-of-state investors trade Interlocken apartments for $145M

BROOMFIELD — AMLI Interlocken, a 343-unit apartment complex in Broomfield, was offloaded this month for $142.5 million, good for one of the richest multifamily deals in the area this year.

The community, built in 2014 and featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments, was developed by AMLI Management Co., and the Chicago-based multifamily real estate company sold the Broomfield complex at 401 Interlocken Boulevard through holding company PPF AMLI 401 Interlocken Boulevard LLC.

The buyer, according to Broomfield real estate records, was LCP MFII Interlocken LLC, a holding company operated by Austin, Texas-based investor Ladera Capital Partners.

Ladera, which is described on its website as a “private fund manager that invests exclusively in multifamily assets in select, high growth Sun Belt markets,” has rebranded AMLI Interlocken as the Heights at Interlocken.

The property, featuring a pool, gym and resident lounge, is now managed by Greystar Management Services LP.

While Ladera is a new player in the Boulder Valley, AMLI has a recent track record of major Broomfield multifamily deals.Last year, in what was one of 2021’s most expensive residential transactions, AMLI offloaded the 526-unit Arista Flats complex at 8200 Arista Place to RAC Arista SPE LLC, an affiliate of Utah-based investor Millburn and Co.