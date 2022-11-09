McWhinney sells Fort Collins apartment complex for $110M
FORT COLLINS — A company affiliated with McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has sold the Trails at Timberline apartment complex in Fort Collins for $110 million.
The apartment complex, built in 2013, consists of 11 multistory buildings plus a clubhouse. It includes 312 apartments on 16 acres. Its address is 2451 S. Timberline Road.
McWhinney’s DTMF Investments LLC, an entity formed in 2012, was the seller as recorded at the Larimer County Assessor’s office. Buyer was listed as South Timberline Road TIC 1 LLC, an entity formed in August of this year. That company is affiliated with Benedict Canyon Equities Inc., a multifamily real estate investment company based at 10100 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.
At $110 million, the sale equates to $352,564 per unit.
