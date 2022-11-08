Weld scholarship applications accepted through Feb. 1
GREELEY – Students in Weld County have until 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023 to apply for a Weld Community Foundation Scholarship.
The online scholarship process allows Weld County students to submit one application for most of the foundation’s numerous scholarships they may be eligible to receive. The foundation offers scholarship awards to all types of students including graduating high school seniors, undergraduate, graduate, non-traditional (generally students 25 years old and older), students who have had a break in their education and students seeking vocational education.
In 2022, the foundation awarded 150 scholarships in excess of $815,000.
A complete listing of scholarships and a link to the application are available here.
weldcommunityfoundation.org/students.
Incomplete applications will not be considered. The foundation is available to answer any questions or provide help to applicants at 970-304-9970.
