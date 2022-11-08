Lightning eMotors posts record quarterly revenue
LOVELAND — Zero-emission-vehicle provider Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) posted a record sales total in the third quarter of 2022.
Quarterly revenues were $11.1 million, compared to $6.3 million for the prior-year quarter.
Lightning posted a net loss of $1.2 million in the most recent period, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $49.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the third quarter of last year.
The company produced 104 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022. That’s up from 43 in the same period in 2021.
“Our strong third quarter results highlight our improved production capacity, supply chain execution, and strong demand for Lightning products,” Lighting CEO Tim Reeser said in a prepared statement. “Both production and revenue were quarterly records, demonstrating our ability to increase productivity and scale. In the quarter we announced new products and partnerships that expand our addressable market and extend our lead in our target segments.
Looking ahead, Lightning expects its fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $13 million to $18 million.
Lightning’s shares closed Tuesday’s trading off 5.22% at $1.27 per share.
LOVELAND — Zero-emission-vehicle provider Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) posted a record sales total in the third quarter of 2022.
Quarterly revenues were $11.1 million, compared to $6.3 million for the prior-year quarter.
Lightning posted a net loss of $1.2 million in the most recent period, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $49.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the third quarter of last year.
The company produced 104 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022. That’s up from 43 in the same period in 2021.
“Our strong third quarter results highlight our improved production capacity, supply chain execution,…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.