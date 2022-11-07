Vail hires first communications executive

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has hired Kenny Thompson Jr. as the company’s first chief public affairs officer, a role that will have him overseeing government relations, community relations, communications, sustainability and the company’s social responsibility platform.

Thompson most recently held an external affairs position with PepsiCo Inc., and prior to that several White House leadership roles within the Obama administration.

“Kenny shares our company’s values … and has a proven track record of fostering strong public-private partnerships to advance important work,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to welcome him to the team and value his expertise and passion for social impact, corporate responsibility, sustainability and advocacy.”

Thompson begins in early December.