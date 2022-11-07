Maxar acquires Puerto Rico software company

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) has acquired artificial-intelligence and software development company Wovenware, based in Puerto Rico.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wovenware, founded in 2003, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Maxar, becoming one of its software development and AI/machine learning centers of excellence, with its software delivery team working with other Maxar teams.

Wovenware employs approximately 150 workers specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence and geospatial production.

“In today’s ever-changing world, our customers are continuously looking for ways to access our industry-leading products faster and more efficiently—AI and machine learning is critical to accelerating growth,” Dan Jablonsky, Maxar president and CEO, said in a written statement. “Wovenware’s incredibly talented team of software engineers complements Maxar’s product development and delivery talent. Our teams already have a track record of working together to deliver customer solutions, and we are excited to work even more closely together to grow and expand our installed customer base.”

Wovenware has worked with Maxar since 2017, including on Maxar’s global imagery base maps and Precision3D applications..

Wovenware’s co-founders, Christian González and Carlos Meléndez, will continue to oversee day-to-day operations at the company.