Auddia launches search for new CFO

BOULDER — Audio and podcast technology company Auddia Inc. (Nasdaq: AUUD) has launched a formal search for a new chief finance officer to replace Brian Hoff, who is departing to join a private equity-backed manufacturing company.

The Boulder company’s board of directors “has approved an outside firm to support financial reporting and serve as fractional CFO,” Auddia said in a news release.

Auddia does not anticipate any disruptions in financial reporting or operations.

“We would like to thank Brian for his many contributions over the past year and a half and for his continued support during our transition to a new CFO,” Auddia executive chairman Jeff Thramann said in a prepared statement. “Brian has agreed to continue serving Auddia as a consultant until our new CFO is in position which will smooth the transition and ensure there is no disruption. We are grateful for his continued support and wish him well in his new position.”