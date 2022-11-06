Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$1,575,000

5102 Daylight Court

Fort Collins, CO 80528

Beds: 6 Total baths: 4 Sq. ft.: 5,778 Acres: O.58 County: Larimer Year built: 1979 Property type: Single-family residence Garage spaces: 2 Amenities: Wood-burning fireplace, modern kitchen, butler’s pantry, finished basement.

COMPLETELY REIMAGINED, this sprawling ranch-style home sits proudly atop a ridge, enjoying expansive uninterrupted views from north to south and benefits from the most beautiful sunrises you will ever see. Enjoy the crackle of your wood burning fireplace as you spend an evening in one of two inviting living spaces. The modern kitchen, with its large quartz island, offers a unique layout with the butlers pantry managing the workload of the kitchen. The spacious adjoining dining area is open and bright, flowing effortlessly into another flexible living space that could also be a formal dining room if preferred. Everything you need is on the main level, including the primary suite, 2 additional bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a study (or 4th bedroom). Entertaining is a delight as this home brings the outdoors in by way of two French doors accessing the front and rear private courtyards. Enjoy the eastern night lights, relaxing around your built-in gas firepit and trickling water feature. The finished basement offers a huge recreation area with a further 2 bedrooms, bathroom and a separate flex space for either storage or a home gym. There is an area perfect for the future bar of your dreams and a room that would easily make a wine cellar. “Location, location, location” with easy access to I-25 and within walking distance to award-winning parks, schools, restaurants and shopping along the Harmony corridor. Beautifully remodeled from top to bottom, all this home is missing is you!

Listing brokerage: Re/Max Alliance

Listing agent: Amanda Eastwood, 970-396-1871, aeastwood@homesincolorado.com

View full listing here.